A resident of Nahariya died of malaria Friday morning in the Galilee Medical Center's intensive care unit, the medical center announced.The 60-year-old man had arrived at the emergency room earlier in the week complaining of a high fever and a sense of confusion and reported that he had recently returned from a trip to Africa. His condition worsened rapidly and the man was in serious condition and intubated starting Tuesday. After he suffered organ failure, doctors pronounced his death.