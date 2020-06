A Navy special ops cadet was diagnosed with COVID-19, Army Radio reporter Tsahi Dabush tweeted on Thursday. After the cadet tested positive, all 40 cadets were quarantined on base in Atlit.The Navy special ops graduation ceremony, which was scheduled to be held next week, was postponed until further notice. The operational capacities of the Navy Special Ops Unit is not effected, a source within the IDF told Army Radio.