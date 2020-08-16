Netanyahu: Coronavirus prevented elections

"If not for the fight against the coronavirus, the governing coalition would have already broken up," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Army Radio on Sunday evening.Netanyahu said the current political crisis was "not difficult" and solvable, if there is a desire in Blue and White to resolve it.Asked if he is trying to influence key appointments like the police inspector-general, he did not answer but criticized Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit for trying to prevent him from being involved in the decisions."The very notion that in a democracy anyone is above the law is above criticism or above the law is absurd," he said. "Neither the prime minister nor the attorney-general is above the law. We know which countries that is different."