Netanyahu: I am returning to Israel to fight terror and coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a statement before flying back to Israel on Wednesday. Netanyahu addressed the signing of agreements with the UAE and Bahrain and said he is returning to Israel with three missions: to fight coronavirus, to fight terror and to continue to “widen the circle of peace.”Netanyahu said he “was not surprised that Palestinian terrorists shot at Israel at exactly the time of the historic signing ceremony.” He went on to say that Israel would “strike all those who set out to hurt us and reach out a hand in peace to those who seek peace with us.”