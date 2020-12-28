Netanyahu: Israel Number 1 in COVID-19 vaccines, ‘first to exit corona’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his pride on Monday and shared a graph depicting Israel as being the number one nation in the world in offering citizens COVID-19 vaccines.

“Together we will be the first to exit corona, return to life and open our economy,” Netanyahu said.

Users slammed the long-serving Israeli leader by pointing out there are “one million unemployed” people in the country. One user cynically wrote, “fantastic, now let’s lead the world in sending migrant workers home.”