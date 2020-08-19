27-year-old arrested after allegedly raping a 16-years-old in Eilat

A 27-year-old was arrested after allegedly participating in the gang rape of a 16-year-old in an Eilat hotel last week.The 16-year-old recently filed a police complaint against several individuals from central Israel who allegedly spent the night drinking with the 16-year-old and her friend, who were staying at a hotel in Eilat, and decided to take advantage of the minor and rape her while she was intoxicated. Police arrested a 27-year-old who has denied all involvement in the incident.The police announced that they are also looking into the involvement of other individuals, and said that all suspects will be arrested in the following hours and questioned.