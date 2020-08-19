The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
27-year-old arrested after allegedly raping a 16-years-old in Eilat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 19, 2020 17:45
A 27-year-old was arrested after allegedly participating in the gang rape of a 16-year-old in an Eilat hotel last week.
The 16-year-old recently filed a police complaint against several individuals from central Israel who allegedly spent the night drinking with the 16-year-old and her friend, who were staying at a hotel in Eilat, and decided to take advantage of the minor and rape her while she was intoxicated. Police arrested a 27-year-old who has denied all involvement in the incident.
The police announced that they are also looking into the involvement of other individuals, and said that all suspects will be arrested in the following hours and questioned.
UAE records 435 new COVID-19 infections, one death as cases rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 05:57 PM
14 fires break out in southern Israel due to incendiary balloons
Pompeo says US expects to trigger snapback on Iran soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 05:37 PM
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on UAE-based companies, individual
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 05:36 PM
Belarus to inaugurate Lukashenko as president within two months
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 04:56 PM
Erdogan says no threats can deter Turkey's operations in Mediterranean
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 04:39 PM
EU to impose Belarus sanctions over election fraud, violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 04:34 PM
Knesset Speaker Levin receives fake arrest warrant from The Hague
Saudi Arabia committed to Arab Peace Plan following UAE-Israel deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 04:07 PM
Train derails in northern Italy, three injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 03:36 PM
Sudanese boy found dead on French beach
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 03:22 PM
Health Ministry lifts Yarka travel warning
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.22 million, death toll at 780,431
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 01:41 PM
Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 01:39 PM
Health Ministry failed to report 53 coronavirus deaths
