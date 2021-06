Netanyahu

Netanyahu , facing the prospect of an end to his 12-year run as premier, said on Twitter "all legislators elected by votes from the right must oppose this dangerous left-wing government."

It was the first public pushback by Netanyahu , who heads the right-wing Likud party, against centrist politician Yair Lapid's announcement about 35 minutes before a Wednesday night deadline that he had succeeded in forming a governing coalition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjaminon Thursday fought back against an agreement by his political opponents for a government of left-wing, centrist and right-wing parties aimed at unseating him.