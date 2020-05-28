Netanyahu speaks with Brazilian President Bolsonaro on coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Wednesday night with Brazilian President on Jair Bolsonaro to show solidarity with the people of Brazil as the novel COVID-19 is raging on in the country.Netanyahu offered Bolsonaro cooperation with Brazilian industries in producing the medical equipment necessary. He also offered to organize a professional talk between experts on either end so as to combine experiences and learn more about how to deal with the pandemic.Bolsonaro in turn congratulated Netanyahu on forming a government and said that he expects to continue strengthening the connection betwee the two countries.