Netanyahu says annexation set for July, 'a historic opportunity'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Likud faction on Monday that his new government would initially embark on six key goals.The goals are returning work lost due to the coronavirus, passing the state budget, preparing for a second wave of the virus, security threats from Iran, the International Criminal Court's false claims of war crimes and applying Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.Netanyahu called implementing US President Donald Trump's peace plan "a historic opportunity that we will not let be missed."