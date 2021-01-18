Netanyahu: There has never been a greater ambassador than David Friedman

In anticipation of the transition to Joe Biden's administration, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday extended his thanks to outgoing US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, tweeting, "David, in the name of all of Israel's citizens, thank you!"
"Yesterday, we said goodbye to... my friend, David Friedman," wrote Netanyahu.
"Over the years, I have met many ambassadors from many countries, including the US, our great ally. I can safely say that there has never been a greater ambassador than David Friedman in strengthening the deep relationship between Israel and the US," he added.
At the meeting, Zvi Hauser, chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which hosted the meeting, credited Friedman with changing historical distortions, and actually realizing the traditional position of the United States and its historical vision that the capital of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel is Jerusalem.”Hauser also discussed Friedman's hand the process of recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, as well as the historic Abraham Accords, establishing "the paradigm shift that took place in the Middle East a decade after the so-called ‘Arab Spring’ – the real recognition that Israel is not the problem of the Middle East, rather Israel is a key component in solving the region’s problems.”"I think that’s a testament to how exciting, riveting and also enjoyable the job was. It went very fast. You’re enjoying what you’re doing, and you’re busy, and time flies, and it sure did," added Friedman.
Netanyahu thanked Friedman for "fixing the injustices and discrimination that the diplomatic world has subjected Israel to over the years, for establishing Jerusalem as the nation's capital, and for many more acts that have yet to be told."Last week, Friedman was honored at the Knesset for his for his dedicated service as ambassador, in anticipation of the finishing of his term this week.נפרדנו אתמול בממשלה משגריר ארה"ב לישראל, חברי דיוויד פרידמן. במהלך השנים פגשתי שגרירים רבים ממדינות רבות וגם מארה"ב, בת בריתנו הגדולה, אבל אני יכול להגיד שלא היה שגריר טוב מדיוויד פרידמן לביסוס הקשר העמוק בין ישראל לארה"ב, >>(צילום: מתי שטרן, 2019) pic.twitter.com/pwST4rLRhe— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 18, 2021
"It's been more than four years since I was nominated and as they say in Tehilim (Psalms), elef shanim ke'ayin, a thousand years go by like a flash. I would say here, four years went by like a flash, it just went by so quickly," Friedman said at the meeting.
לתיקון עוולות שנוצרו במהלך השנים בדיפלומטיה העולמית ביחס לישראל, לביסוס מעמדה של ירושלים כבירת ישראל, ולדברים רבים שחלק מהם עדיין לא סופרו. דיוויד - בשם כל אזרחי ישראל - תודה רבה!— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 18, 2021
