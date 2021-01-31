The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu to shorten trip to UAE, cancels Bahrain visit amid COVID-19

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 31, 2021 21:16
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to shorten his trip to the Persian Gulf states of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain due to the coronavirus and the prospect of a lockdown extension, according to Israeli media on Sunday.
The trip was expected to take place over three days, with official visits to Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, as well as Bahrain. Instead, Netanyahu is expected to hold a short three-hour visit to Abu Dhabi. 
Upon the visit, Netanyahu will reportedly meet with Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The visit to the UAE by Netanyahu has allegedly been postponed several times.  
US distributes 49.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 31.1 mln shots given
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2021 09:30 PM
IDF drone crashes in Gaza Strip - report
Coronavirus: 2,632 infected since midnight, bringing total to 643,006
Bnai Zion Medical Center lifts ban on visitors to hospital
Coronavirus: 500,000 Pfizer vaccines land in Israel from Belgium
Italy reports 237 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 11,252 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2021 06:30 PM
Britain records 587 new COVID deaths, 21,088 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2021 06:20 PM
Barzilai opens fourth COVID-19 ward due to rising number of patients
Man and woman found dead at home in Karmiel
Coronavirus in Israel: Law to double fines passes second, third readings
Big blast and gunfire heard in Somali capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2021 04:22 PM
Palestinian Health Ministry: 41 infected with COVID-19 variant
Group of 10 Republican Senators propose compromise on COVID-19 relief bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2021 04:09 PM
Police detain 3,000 people at rallies backing Kremlin critic Navalny
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2021 03:51 PM
Demonstrators protest against shutting of small businesses in Holon
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/31/2021 03:28 PM
