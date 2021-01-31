Netanyahu to shorten trip to UAE, cancels Bahrain visit amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to shorten his trip to the Persian Gulf states of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain due to the coronavirus and the prospect of a lockdown extension, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

The trip was expected to take place over three days, with official visits to Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, as well as Bahrain. Instead, Netanyahu is expected to hold a short three-hour visit to Abu Dhabi.

Upon the visit, Netanyahu will reportedly meet with Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The visit to the UAE by Netanyahu has allegedly been postponed several times.