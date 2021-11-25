The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

New body found on French coast after migrants drowned in English Channel - report

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 17:24
A body was found on the northern French coast, newspaper La Voix du Nord reported on Thursday, saying that no link could be established to a drowning a day earlier, when 27 migrants died trying to cross the English channel in a rubber boat.
The French newspaper reported on its website that a corpse had been found on the beach of Sangatte, west of Calais. It said that the identity of the victim was not known and that the state of the body indicated that it had spent more than 24 hours in the water.
IDF reveals identity of key Syrian officer on Israel's border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2021 05:13 PM
Islamist bombing near school in Somalia kills 8, injures 13 children
By REUTERS
11/25/2021 04:26 PM
Shai Nitzan appointed new rector for National Library of Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2021 04:13 PM
32-year-old woman found dead in Galilee on int'l day fighting violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2021 04:11 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 40 new cases, 147 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2021 03:26 PM
6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Santa Crus islands - EMSC
By REUTERS
11/25/2021 02:19 PM
COVID-19: EU drug regulator approves first COVID shot for 5-11-year-olds
By REUTERS
11/25/2021 01:50 PM
Egypt: Court issues final death sentence for 21 alleged ISIS terrorists
By REUTERS
11/25/2021 01:48 PM
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2021 01:10 PM
Danish frigate kills four suspected pirates in Gulf of Guinea
By REUTERS
11/25/2021 10:57 AM
Daniel Keidar indicted for the murder of real estate broker Eldad Perry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2021 10:42 AM
Kinneret's water level drops by half a centimeter in last 24 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2021 09:08 AM
At least 11 dead, dozens trapped in Russian mining accident
By REUTERS
11/25/2021 07:38 AM
Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy 'benign' -WH
By REUTERS
11/25/2021 03:44 AM
11 injured in Petah Tikva fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2021 03:16 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by