The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

No agreement on Lebanon government after president, PM-designate meet

By REUTERS  
MARCH 22, 2021 17:26
There was no agreement on a new Lebanese cabinet after a scheduled meeting on Monday between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, dashing hopes for an end to five months of political deadlock and a reversal of the country's financial meltdown.
Politicians have since late 2019 failed to agree a rescue plan to unlock foreign cash which Lebanon desperately needs.
"This is a catastrophe for the country, we were holding on by a thread but now we’re heading towards a total crash," one official source told Reuters.
Hariri said Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in government for his political allies.
Aoun sent a list suggesting different scenarios for a cabinet of either 18,20 or 22 ministers, with names to be filled in, Hariri said.
"This is unacceptable because it is not the job of the prime minister-designate to fill forms from someone else or of the president to form a government."
The lack of agreement came after a hint of positivity on Thursday when the two last met and Hariri had said he saw and opportunity to be ceased.
"The current deadlock and dim outlook will certainly have a toll on the exchange rate, making it more difficult for the average worker to get by without food aid," said Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center.
The crisis has seen the Lebanese pound sink by almost 90%, plunging many into poverty.
Prime Minister's Hassan Diab's government resigned after the Aug. 4 Beirut port plast, which destroyed swathes of the capital and left 200 dead.
Diab's cabinet remains in a caretaker capacity until a successor is formed but fractious politicians have been unable to agree a government since Hariri's nomination in October.
Hariri, a Sunni, was nominated to form a cabinet of specialists that could enact reforms and unlock foreign aid.
The Shi'ite Amal movement, headed by parliament speaker Nabih Berri, called for it to be formed urgently on Monday.
But Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday that even though he would approve a government of technocrats if formed, a cabinet with no politicians would not last long.
China impose tit-for-tat sanctions over Xinjiang abuses
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 06:43 PM
US sanctions two Xinjiang-linked Chinese officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 06:26 PM
Health Ministry estimates Taba crossing to reopen next week
Arrest of Jerusalemite suspected of sexual harassment extended
Russia: clinical trials for one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine are complete
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 03:14 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 669 new cases, 1.5% of tests return positive
Coronavirus: India records highest daily death toll since January
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 06:24 AM
West Bank to be put under lockdown during elections, Passover - IDF
Canadian Michael Korvig charged by China with spying in closed-door trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 03:58 AM
Australia to evacuate thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2021 02:21 AM
Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control spring breakers
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 11:46 PM
Armed men kill at least 22 in Niger village attacks - sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 11:33 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi missile, drone assembly workshops
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 11:19 PM
Sudanese suspects who crossed border returned to Lebanon by IDF - report
Coronavirus: Brazil reports 47,774 new cases, 1,290 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 11:13 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by