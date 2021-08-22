The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Nobel Prize winner joins Likud

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 22, 2021 14:30
Professor Israel Oman, winner of the Nobel Prize for economics joined the Likud and said that he would support Uzi Dayan as a nominee for Likud's Knesset list for the next government.
"I see Uzi Dayan as an excellent candidate for the strengthening of the Likud list for the Knesset where Dayan can promote topics in security and education," said Oman.
Dayan said in response that he thanks and respects Prof. Oman. "Prof. Oman is a personality that will greatly contribute to and strengthen the Likud party."
IDF arrests Palestinian armed with knife in Hebron - report
Gov't approves 'Heskemon' app to enforce COVID quarantine
IDF soldier shoots at Lebanese shepherd near border - report
At least 20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2021 01:24 PM
Danny Dayan appointed the new Yad Vashem chairman
Yogev Gardos is the new official in charge of budgets
protest held for the rest of Ethiopian Jews to be brought to Israel
Hurricane Henri nears Long Island and Southern New England
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2021 12:20 PM
Coronavirus during holidays: Budget passed for gear for outdoor services
Palestinian factions hold meetings to discuss "Israeli agression"
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,824 personnel infected
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,312 new cases, 5.44% of tests positive
Seven people killed in crowd at Kabul airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2021 10:05 AM
Netanyahu and Bennett call hospitalized Ben Gvir
Unvaccinated untested teachers will be barred from schools
