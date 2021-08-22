Nobel Prize winner joins Likud

Professor Israel Oman, winner of the Nobel Prize for economics joined the Likud and said that he would support Uzi Dayan as a nominee for Likud's Knesset list for the next government.

"I see Uzi Dayan as an excellent candidate for the strengthening of the Likud list for the Knesset where Dayan can promote topics in security and education," said Oman.

Dayan said in response that he thanks and respects Prof. Oman. "Prof. Oman is a personality that will greatly contribute to and strengthen the Likud party."