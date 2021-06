In addition, head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, complied with Bennett's request and will remain in his position until further notice to ensure functional continuity.

The designated prime minister is expected to meet with both of them on Sunday night, as they present him with his first security briefings in office.

Incoming prime minister, Naftali Bennett agreed with Defense Minister Benny Gantz that Brig.-Gen. Avi Bluth will remain in his position as the military secretary to the prime minister at this stage.