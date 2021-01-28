The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Oded Frid, director-general of LGBTQ+ Agudah, to run in Labor primaries

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 28, 2021 11:33
The director-general of the Agudah - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel, Oded Frid, announced on Thursday that he will run in the primaries for the Labor Party for the March 23 elections.
"I feel that the election of Merav Michaeli as chairman has instilled hope in many, and I too am proud to return to the party in which I grew up from the age of 15. I believe it is our time to build the new Labor Party together," said Frid. "It is time to bring the struggle into the Knesset. I call on members of the LGBTQ+ community to join the Labor Party and help me represent the LGBTQ+ voice and all those who believe in a just and equal society in the winning team led by Merav Michaeli."
In his youth, Frid served as chairman of the National Labor Youth and as a member of the Tel Aviv University Student Union Council on behalf of Labor's "New Generation" group.
Yemen 'Arab Spring' unity torn asunder by hunger and war
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 11:31 AM
Syrian businessman Haswani denies links to Beirut blast chemicals
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 11:21 AM
Russia opens criminal case against ally of jailed Kremlin foe Navalny
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:32 AM
Pakistan frees Islamist accused of killing US journalist Daniel Pearl
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:16 AM
WHO-led team in Wuhan probing COVID origins leaves quarantine hotel
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:13 AM
English variant in 10% of French COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 10:09 AM
Secretary of State Blinken says US committed to Israel's security
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 08:30 AM
Over 200,000 coronavirus vaccines administered on Wednesday
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,668 new cases, 9.2% tests return positive
Blinken: US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 05:48 AM
Mexican president progressing well with symptoms after COVID-19 diagnosis
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 04:57 AM
AstraZeneca to produce 90 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots in Japan - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 04:40 AM
Singapore detains teen for intending to attack mosques
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 04:23 AM
HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 03:54 AM
Airport workers exposed to COVID-19 patient forced to come to work
