Oded Frid, director-general of LGBTQ+ Agudah, to run in Labor primaries

In his youth, Frid served as chairman of the National Labor Youth and as a member of the Tel Aviv University Student Union Council on behalf of Labor's "New Generation" group.

"I feel that the election of Merav Michaeli as chairman has instilled hope in many, and I too am proud to return to the party in which I grew up from the age of 15. I believe it is our time to build the new Labor Party together," said Frid. "It is time to bring the struggle into the Knesset. I call on members of the LGBTQ+ community to join the Labor Party and help me represent the LGBTQ+ voice and all those who believe in a just and equal society in the winning team led by Merav Michaeli."