Oded Frid, director-general of LGBTQ+ Agudah, to run in Labor primaries

"I feel that the election of Merav Michaeli as chairman has instilled hope in many, and I too am proud to return to the party in which I grew up from the age of 15. I believe it is our time to build the new Labor Party together," said Frid. "It is time to bring the struggle into the Knesset. I call on members of the LGBTQ+ community to join the Labor Party and help me represent the LGBTQ+ voice and all those who believe in a just and equal society in the winning team led by Merav Michaeli."
In his youth, Frid served as chairman of the National Labor Youth and as a member of the Tel Aviv University Student Union Council on behalf of Labor's "New Generation" group.