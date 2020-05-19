Officials considering renewing concerts in Israel - report

Concerts may be coming back to Israel sooner rather than later, N12 reported on Tuesday.Israeli Culture Minister Hili Trooper has been meeting with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and examining the possibility of renewing concerts in Israel within the next 10 days, according to N12. They are reportedly looking for an agreement that would be accepted by both sides and have yet to reach a conclusion. If an agreement is reached, concerts may be coming back as soon as next weekend. This marks a significant shift from the original date marked for the return of concerts: June 14.