Reform Rabbi Gilad Kariv in realistic fourth slot in Labor

Rabbi Gilad Kariv, the head of the Reform Movement in Israel, will be in the realistic fourth slot on the Labor list, which polls predict will win four or five seats.
Kariv, who is outspoken in his criticism of the haredim (ultra-Orthodox), was bolstered by haredi violations of coronavirus regulations being at the top of the news.
The list will be headed by Labor leader Merav Michaeli, followed by former MK Omer Bar-Lev, who is a former commander of the IDF General Staff Reconnaissance Unit (Sayeret Matkal).
Political strategist Emilie Moatti, who speaks mother tongue English and French, will be third on the list.
Lawyer and former children’s TV star Efrat Reiten will be fifth and former Blue and White MK Ram Shefa sixth.
In the primary, 45,502 Labor members were eligible to choose five to seven among 62 candidates in voting held online and in nine polling stations across the country. The turnout was 40%.
