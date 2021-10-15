One dead in two shooting incidents in Israel within an hour

A man was shot dead in Rehovot on Friday morning after exiting a synagogue following a Shacharit prayer, according to Israeli media. The circumstances of his death are unclear.

The man is a known real-estate businessman, according to N12.

Attempts were unsuccessfully made to save his life following a report received by Israel Police and paramedics were forced to call his death at the scene of the crime.

Elsewhere, in Tel Aviv, an Eritrean man in his 30s was critically wounded in a shooting incident on Friday morning as resuscitation attempts are being made at the scene.

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of both incidents, which are unclear.

This is a developing story.