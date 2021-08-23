MK Itamar Ben-Gvir released from Hadassah’s COVID ward

The far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) was released from Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Kerem late Sunday night, the hospital said. He had been admitted Saturday night with complications from COVID-19.

“During my stay, I became closely acquainted with the sacred work of the staff of Hadassah,” Ben-Gvir said. “I have seen up close how busy they are and how necessary government assistance - budgets and more manpower - is needed. They are angels in white, no doubt.”

Ben-Gvir is still recovering, the hospital said. The MK said he will take advantage of the recess from the Knesset to rest in order to return to his duties after the High Holidays and Sukkot.

Hadassah is no longer accepting COVID-19 patients, the hospital said Sunday, due to lack of state funding.

The hospital is one of a handful of public hospitals that operate as independent organizations that rely mostly on donations, as opposed to those facilities directly owned by the government or health funds.

THE HADASSAH-UNIVERSITY Medical Center campus is seen in Ein Kerem. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Other public hospitals include Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Netanya’s Laniado Medical Center, Bnei Brak’s Ma’ayanei Hayeshua Medical Center and three hospitals in Nazareth.

These hospitals said that if the situation is not improved, then on Wednesday they will operate under “Shabbat mode,” meaning only handling emergency admissions.