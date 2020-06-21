Outdoor Trump rally abruptly cancelled in Tulsa

Secret Service has moved crowd back from the overflow stage so it can be broken down. pic.twitter.com/iIxXfnpOPn June 20, 2020

An rally due to take place outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been abruptly cancelled by US President Donald Trump's campaign team. No reason for the cancellation was given, AP has reported.The President and Vice President Mike Pence will still be appearing at a rally inside the centre, as scheduled.Thousands of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matters protestors have already gathered on the streets of Tulsa. There were scuffles outside the event center between Black Lives Matter protesters and Trump supporters, Reuters reported. "Racists go home," shouted a woman with a Black Lives Matter shirt.According to Reuters, Tulsa Police reported one arrest after the Trump Campaign asked them to remove a "Ms. Buck" from a private event area and she refused to leave. Police tweeted a photo of a white woman wearing a black t-shirt reading "I can't breathe" sitting on the ground speaking to an officer.Reuters contributed to this report.