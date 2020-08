More than 1.8 million homes and businesses from Virginia to New York were still without power early Thursday after Hurricane Isaias crashed up the US East Coast this week, according to electric companies. That is down from over 3.5 million early Wednesday. In total, the storm knocked out service to more than 4.3 million customers from North Carolina to Quebec as it marched up the coast.



Isaias hit the North Carolina coast Monday night and its remnants were last seen in Quebec on Wednesday.