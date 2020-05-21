The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
PA tweets video of forces blocking Border Police access to Hebron

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 21, 2020 21:01
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement posted on Thursday a video of the Palestinian Authority's (PA) security forces blocking the Border Police's access to Hebron.

"Palestinian security preventing the occupation from entering the city of Hebron," the movement wrote in the caption of the video posted on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Abbas declared the PA was "absolved" of all security agreements and understandings with Israel and the United States due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz including an annexation of parts of the West Bank in their agreement.

On Thursday, the PA suspended contacts with the CIA, with PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat saying the coordination "stopped as of the end of the president's speech."
Netanyahu cuts Bennett’s security detail to three months
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 09:30 PM
Chechen Leader Kadyrov hospitalized in Moscow with suspected COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 08:24 PM
Coronavirus: 2,680 infected, 36 on ventilators, 279 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 07:39 PM
US pulls out of Open Skies treaty, Trump's latest treaty withdrawal
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 07:16 PM
Rare child syndrome linked to COVID-19 now in 13 countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 07:13 PM
Netanyahu, Gantz meet to clear the air
Tel Aviv teacher misdiagnosed with coronavirus, Health Ministry says
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 06:39 PM
Health Ministry approves gatherings of up to 50 people
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 06:21 PM
Hamas reports 29 new coronavirus cases in Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 06:09 PM
Lebanon sees highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 05:22 PM
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen leaves prison early due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 04:28 PM
Meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz starts
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/21/2020 04:10 PM
Odeh warns of intifada, Liberman asks 'why aren’t you in Ramallah?'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 04:01 PM
Galilee Medical Center shuts down coronavirus unit
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 03:30 PM
PM Johnson will not face criminal probe over links to US businesswoman
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 02:36 PM
