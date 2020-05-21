PA tweets video of forces blocking Border Police access to Hebron

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement posted on Thursday a video of the Palestinian Authority's (PA) security forces blocking the Border Police's access to Hebron.



الامن الفلسطيني يمنع الاحتلال من دخول مدينة الخليل pic.twitter.com/yFZh7gWcpJ May 21, 2020

"Palestinian security preventing the occupation from entering the city of Hebron," the movement wrote in the caption of the video posted on Twitter. On Tuesday, Abbas declared the PA was "absolved" of all security agreements and understandings with Israel and the United States due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz including an annexation of parts of the West Bank in their agreement.



