Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas decided to make November 2 a national Palestinian day of mourning to mark the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, N12 reported on Monday.

The Palestinian flag will be flown at half-mast every year on November 2.

A member of security forces lower a Palestinian flag to fly at half-mast on November 10, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

On November 2, 1917, Arthur James Balfour of the British government officially endorsed "Jewish Zionist aspirations."