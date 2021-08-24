Palestinian killed in armed clash with Israeli security forces

A Palestinian teenager was killed in an armed clash between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in Balata in the West Bank, east of Nablus, on Tuesday, according to Palestinian reports.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Imad Khaled Hashash, 17, joined a number of other Palestinians in a firefight against Israeli security forces who entered the town in order to conduct arrests. It is unclear if there were other injuries.

The IDF stated on Tuesday morning that Palestinian terrorists opened fire on soldiers from the roofs of buildings and that the soldiers responded by shooting towards the shooters.

As the soldiers prepared to leave the town, a disturbance broke out which including rioters throwing blocks and objects at IDF soldiers from the roofs of nearby buildings. One suspect was noticed attempting to throw a large object from a nearby roof on a soldier below him. One of the soldiers responded with fire and hit the suspect.

No soldiers were injured and the suspect the soldiers had entered the town to arrest was caught.