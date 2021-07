A young Palestinian preteen was shot and killed by IDF fire at the entrance to the Palestinian town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Wednesday evening.

According to the ministry, the deceased, Muhammad al-Alami, was wounded in the chest while riding in the car with his family and evacuated by the Red Crescent to Al-Ahly Hospital in Hebron in critical condition, where he died of his wounds.