Palestinian shot, arrested amid clashes in Bethlehem - report

A Palestinian was shot and arrested by Israeli security forces during a raid on a house in Bethlehem on Sunday night, according to Palestinian media.

The Palestinian had been arrested in the past and it is as of yet unclear what his health condition is. According to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen, the arrest came as Israeli forces targeted a number of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operatives in the city on Sunday night.

Clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces during the arrest, with youths throwing stones at the vehicles of Israeli security forces.