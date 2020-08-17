Disabled Palestinian shot at Qalandiya crossing near Jerusalem

The man, in his 60's, was injured lightly to moderately and received treatment from MDA at the scene. An initial investigation of the incident found that the man seemingly has a hearing and speech impairment. Border Police arrived at the scene and helped transfer him for medical treatment.

A Palestinian was shot in the leg by security guards at the Qalandiya crossing near Jerusalem on Monday after he approached the vehicle side of the crossing, which pedestrians are prohibited from crossing through. The guards asked him a number of times to stop and conducted arrest procedures including firing towards his legs when he did not stop approaching.