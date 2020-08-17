The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Disabled Palestinian shot at Qalandiya crossing near Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 17, 2020 09:02
A Palestinian was shot in the leg by security guards at the Qalandiya crossing near Jerusalem on Monday after he approached the vehicle side of the crossing, which pedestrians are prohibited from crossing through. The guards asked him a number of times to stop and conducted arrest procedures including firing towards his legs when he did not stop approaching.
The man, in his 60's, was injured lightly to moderately and received treatment from MDA at the scene. An initial investigation of the incident found that the man seemingly has a hearing and speech impairment. Border Police arrived at the scene and helped transfer him for medical treatment.
Lebanon needs two-week lockdown after COVID-19 spike
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 09:15 AM
India's coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 07:05 AM
Police called in after 13 vehicles were set on fire in JLM parking lot
Families in rural Guatemala flee after armed group sets homes on fire
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 06:38 AM
Japan PM Abe enters hospital for examination - media
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 04:48 AM
New Zealand's Ardern postpones election as coronavirus flares up
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 04:19 AM
US coronavirus death toll hits 170,000 ahead of fall flu season
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 02:03 AM
Pelosi calling back chamber to work on postal service legislation
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 01:45 AM
IDF thwarts attempted attack near Rachel's Tomb
Coronavirus cabinet confirmed changes to restrictions
EU must support peaceful Belarus protesters, France's Macron says
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 11:55 PM
Gulf Cooperation Council secretary gen. condemns Iran's 'threats' to UAE
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2020 11:33 PM
Some 200 Palestinians protested near Gaza border fence
IDF reports 233 new cases of coronavirus, most in light condition
One demonstrator shot near Gaza border fence with live ammunition
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/16/2020 10:13 PM
