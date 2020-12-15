The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Petah Tikva kindergarten teacher's aide arrested for alleged child abuse

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 12:28
A teaching assistant at a Petah Tikva kindergarten was arrested on Tuesday for alleged physical abuse against minors, Israel Police reported. 
Parents filed a police complaint against the kindergarten on Tuesday morning, after watching security footage documenting alleged abuse by the woman. 
In the videos, she is seen seemingly aggressively laying the babies down and even shaking them, according to Walla News. 
Police have removed the videos from security cameras, and they have been banned from publication for the time being.


