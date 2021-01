"The feelings are difficult," said Mina Chaya Roitman, a fellow resident at the hotel who attempted to resuscitate the patient. "This raises questions - what can be done, even if we are defined as mild patients, to prevent it? It could be that if he had been in a designated place, it would not have happened."

A person confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus died due to a heart attack at a coronavirus hotel, Army Radio reported on Monday.