Pfizer and BioNTech announced the result of the pivotal trial of their COVID-19 vaccination in children between the ages of 5 to 11.

The vaccine was safe, well-tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses, Pfizer said in a statement.

The antibody responses in children given 10 microgram doses were comparable to those in people aged 16 to 25 immunized with 30 microgram doses, said Pfizer.

The results for cohorts aged 2 to 5 and 6 months to 2 years are expected later this year, according to the statement.