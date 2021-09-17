More than three million Israelis have received a third COVID vaccine

More than 3 million Israelis received a third COVID vaccine shot, the Health Ministry announced Friday as the US Food and Drug Administration debated whether or not to set a similar policy in America

“As of this hour,” said Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash at 6:10 p.m. on Friday, “3,008,511 vaccinated Israelis have received the booster.

“The Health Ministry calls on everyone who is eligible and has not done so to go out and get vaccinated,” he continued. “The vaccine has been shown to be the most effective means of fighting the coronavirus, and is available to everyone.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz also celebrated the occasion with a tweet, noting that Israel passed the 3 million threshold “even earlier than our target date.”



עברנו עכשיו את ה-3 מיליון מחוסנים בחיסון המשלים, אפילו מוקדם יותר מהמועד שהצבנו ליעד הזה. החיסון הוא האמצעי הטוב ביותר לעצור את הדלתא, וכבר רואים בבירור את התוצאות בשטח: מי שמחוסן - מוגן.

כבוד לצוותים שלנו שעושים עבודה מדהימה, ולציבור שנוהג באחריות. ממשיכים להתחסן! — Nitzan Horowitz نيتسان هوروفيتس ניצן הורוביץ (@NitzanHorowitz) September 17, 2021

He said that “those who are vaccinated are protected.”

Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Late Wednesday night, research conducted by a diverse team of Israeli scientists and doctors was published in the New England Journal of Medicine showing that taking a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosts the immunity of recipients more than tenfold compared to those who received only two doses of the vaccine more than five prior.

This data was among others presented to the FDA on Friday for its discussion as to whether or not to extend its booster shot campaign, which currently only targets people who are immunosuppressed, to more people or even all Americans who have been vaccinated with a Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel’s director of Public Health Services, presented Israel’s data to the FDA.