The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pfizer vaccine wins full FDA approval - report

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 23, 2021 16:42
The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine won full FDA approval, the Washington Post reported on Monday.
The inoculation had already been administered to over two billion people worldwide.
US to North Korea: Open to meeting 'anywhere, at any time'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 04:25 PM
German FM: Three-digit no. of Germans still in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 04:20 PM
Jordan says will let 2,500 Afghans pass through on way to US
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 03:55 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 6,467 new cases, 670 serious cases
US military evacuated 10,400 people from Kabul on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 02:16 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 1,965 soldiers infected
Suspect arrested as police investigate 2015 Ashdod gang rape
IDF soldier collapses during exercise, in critical condition
IDF arrests Gazan attempting to infiltrate into Israel
Two east Jerusalem residents arrested attempting to enter city with gun
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands - USGS
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 01:04 AM
Biden: US expands Kabul airport access to aid in evacuations
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/23/2021 12:04 AM
Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2021 09:57 PM
Science Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen infected with coronavirus
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,312 new cases, 5.44% of tests positive
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by