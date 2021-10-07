Bennett, Putin speak about regional security

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Thursday.

The leaders discussed “a number of subjects, foremost regional matters from a security and diplomatic perspective,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

Bennett also wished Putin a happy 69th birthday.

The prime minister accepted an invitation from Putin last month to meet with him in Moscow, but no date has been set yet.

Putin and Bennett spoke a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Moscow. Russia strongly supports reinstating the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but the new government in Tehran has been noncommittal about returning to talks. Amirabdollahian said in a press conference with Lavrov that negotiations would resume “soon.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hold a joint news conference following their meeting, in Moscow, Russia, October 6, 2021. (credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS)

There have also been tensions in the deconfliction mechanism between Israel and Russia in Syria, where the Russian Army maintains a presence. Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria that could try to establish themselves on Israel's northern border or transfer weapons to Hezbollah.

In August, the Russian military in Syria announced that its air defense systems shot down 22 of 24 missiles launched by Israel into Syria. Two weeks later, a Russian-made missile launched from Syria landed in central Israel.