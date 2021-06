Israel police detained a 40-year-old resident of Kiryat Gat on Monday on the suspicion that he blackmailed women after obtaining intimate photos of them.The man obtained the photos after meeting women online and developing digital relationships with them. Once he had the photos, he would use them to blackmail the women for thousands of shekels, threatening to reveal the photos if they failed to pay.Police are investigating the man for blackmail, sexual harassment and other offenses.