The event included 80 participants who, according to the police report, were neither wearing masks nor observing social distancing guidelines.

After participants were dispersed, the memorial organizer was detained by police for questioning. A hearing was also held for the synagogue's Gabbai, and the place has been closed for at least the coming week.

Police forces, with the help of municipal inspectors, dispersed a large memorial service which was being held at a synagogue on Shlomo HaMelech Street in the city of Lod on Thursday, against Health Ministry guidelines.