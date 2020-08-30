Police: Five minors suspected guilty of involvement in Eilat gang rape

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Israel Police reported on Sunday that at least five minors are suspected of being guilty of involvement in the Eilat gang rape that took place earlier this month, according to N12.Last Thursday, the police announced that the case of the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat’s Red Sea Hotel had been solved, and all of the suspects have been arrested or contacted.The investigative team found and tracked down a total of 17 suspects related to the violent affair.