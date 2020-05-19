Police units deployed in Jerusalem ahead of Laylat al-Qadr

Police forces were deployed near the gates of the Old City of Jerusalem on Tuesday evening to prevent mass gatherings to honor Laylat al-Qadr, Kan reported.



The deployment was done after various posts on social media called on Muslims to reach the gates and pray during the night of Laylat al-Qadr.



The night is one of the last nights in the month of Ramadan and is thought to be the night during which the Quranic revelation was sent to humanity via the prophet of Islam Muhammad. The night is described as the "night of power" or even "destiny" and those who pray during it are said to have their prayers answered.