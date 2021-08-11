The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Polish parliament approves draconian Holocaust anti-restitution law

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned the passage of the bill, and said “I condemn the Polish parliamentary legislation that was approved today which harms the memory of the Holocaust."

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 11, 2021 22:10
A DISCUSSION about COVID-19 is held in the Polish Senate earlier this month. (photo credit: COURTESY ELNET EUROPE-ISRAEL)
A DISCUSSION about COVID-19 is held in the Polish Senate earlier this month.
(photo credit: COURTESY ELNET EUROPE-ISRAEL)
The Polish parliament approved on Wednesday a draconian version of legislation designed to end claims for property restitution and compensation for that confiscated by the country’s Communist regime in the 1940s and 1950s, including that of Holocaust survivors.
Polish President Andrzej Duda now has 21 days to sign the legislation into law, or veto it. 
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned the passage of the bill, and said “I condemn the Polish parliamentary legislation that was approved today which harms the memory of the Holocaust and the rights of its victims.”
In July, the Polish upper house of parliament, the Senate, moderated the original version of the law passed by the lower house, the Sejm, in June. 
But on Tuesday the Sejm rejected the softened version of the bill and voted to approve it on Wednesday at the insistence of the ruling Law and Justice Party. 
In the late 1940s and early 1950s the Polish Communist authorities enacted a massive program of property confiscation across the country, which included large amounts of property previously belonging to Poland’s pre-war Jewish population of some three million people, 90 percent of whom were murdered at the hands of the Nazis in the Holocaust. 
Much of this property confiscation was carried out in accordance with laws enacted by the Communist regime, but some was done outside the framework of those laws, leaving room for the original owners, or their heirs, to reclaim the property through the Polish courts. 
The new law would however make it impossible for a court to invalidate a confiscation if ten years have passed since that confiscation was carried out. 
In addition, the new law would make it impossible to even begin proceedings in court to reclaim property if 30 years has passed since the property was confiscated. 
Finally, if legal proceedings have already been initiated to reclaim a specific property, but were begun more than 30 years after it was confiscated and the legal process is not complete before the new law enters into force, then then that claim would automatically be dismissed. 
“We are outraged by today’s vote in the Polish lower house, which is equally unfair for both Jews and non-Jews,” said Gideon Taylor, Chair of Operations, World Jewish Restitution Organization which has lobbied vigorously against the law. 
“If this bill is signed into law by President Duda, the Polish Government will have effectively legally foreclosed the possibility for rightful owners to secure redress for what was taken from them. Poland is, of course, not responsible for what Nazi Germany did during the Holocaust. However, more than thirty years after the fall of Communism, Poland still benefits from this wrongfully acquired property.”
Taylor called on Duda to veto the bill and urged the Polish Government to work together with WJRO to settle the issue of private property restitution.
“Many Holocaust survivors and their families have been waiting for justice for too long. We will not stop seeking justice for Holocaust survivors and others,” he said.
Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy described the law as “daylight robbery that desecrates the memory of the Holocaust,” adding “Poland’s decision to pass this immoral law harms the friendship and bilateral relations between Israel and Poland.”
As a result, he decided not to re-establish the parliamentary friendship group between the Israeli Knesset and the Polish Sejm and Senate, which regularly holds various activities to strengthen ties between the countries.


Tags Holocaust poland antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Is Bahrain a key player in Israel's diplomacy in the Middle East?- Opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Is there a bias against women on social media? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Do Jewish studies courses require warning labels?

 By GIL TROY
Dan Diker

Disentangling antisemitism from political criticism of Israel - opinion

 By DAN DIKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by