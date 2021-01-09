The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pompeo holds 'productive' transition meeting with Biden's nominee

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 9, 2021 00:31
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for top diplomat, on Friday to facilitate the transition of power, just days after President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.
Pompeo on Twitter said he met with Blinken "to facilitate an orderly transition, and to ensure American interests are protected abroad." It was unclear if the meeting, which comes less than two weeks before Biden's inauguration, was in person or virtual."Our meeting was very productive, and we will continue to work together on behalf of America throughout the transition," Pompeo said.
Trump had exhorted thousands of his followers to march to the Capitol as Congress met on Wednesday to confirm the Nov. 3 election results. That led to chaos as his supporters breached the building, sent lawmakers into hiding, and left a police officer and four others dead in their wake.
In a video on Thursday, Trump came closer than ever to conceding his loss in November's election and promised a "smooth" transition after weeks of falsely claiming that Biden's win was fraudulent.
After an initial delay, the Trump administration in November cleared the way for Biden to transition to the White House, giving him access to briefings and funding even as Trump continued fighting the election results.
Yet Biden transition officials say they are still encountering resistance from some parts of the Trump administration.
"We have seen some outreach that has occurred, but it still exists – the intransigence, I mean – in places like the Department of Defense, OMB (Office of Management and Budget), other places where we've had ongoing concern, and we feel there's more cooperation that would be beneficial to the peaceful transfer of power," said Jen Psaki, a transition aide, on a call with reporters on Friday.
Blinken on Dec. 17 made his first visit to the State Department since the election, taking part in meetings and briefings in preparation to take over as secretary of state. Pompeo was quarantining at the time after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Alaska Airlines puts 14 people on no-fly list after disruption out of DC
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2021 12:24 AM
IDF forces arrest Palestinian man who crossed Gaza border into Israel
Republican Senator Murkowski calls on Trump to resign
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 11:49 PM
North Korea's Kim calls US 'biggest enemy,' urges end to hostile policies
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 11:35 PM
Trump Administration adds Pentagon 'Space Force' to US spy agency group
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 10:06 PM
Nasrallah: Nuclear button is in hands of this 'crazy fool called Trump'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 09:12 PM
US Justice Department charged state delegate for role in Capitol attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 08:48 PM
At least 13 dead as suicide bomber, gunmen attack town in Cameroon - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 08:23 PM
US blacklists Iraqi militia leader connected to deadly anti-govt protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 08:09 PM
FBI, Washington police to jointly investigate death of capitol officer
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 06:31 PM
Turkey reports 11,479 new coronavirus cases, 186 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 06:12 PM
UK reports record 1,325 new COVID-19 deaths, 68,053 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 06:11 PM
Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 05:59 PM
Trump after promising orderly transition vows to give voice to supporters
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 05:12 PM
Biden will leave Congress to act on possible Trump impeachment
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 05:07 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by