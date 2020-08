"Great speaking with Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan today," Pompeo tweeted.

"We will continue our strong partnership with Israel at the UN where we will work on Iran's malign influence and promote prosperity, security, commerce, and stability in the region," he concluded.

The United States and Israel will continue to work together on issues regarding Iran, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated following his meeting with Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gildad Erdan on Friday.