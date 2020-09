Happy Rosh Hashanah to all celebrating the Jewish New Year. I hope this coming year brings sweetness, peace, and good health to all Jewish people in the United States, Israel, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/8gjXYaRFIv September 18, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Rosh Hashanah wishes to Jews in the US, Israel and around the world."Happy Rosh Hashanah to all celebrating the Jewish New Year. I hope this coming year brings sweetness, peace, and good health to all Jewish people in the United States, Israel, and around the world."