Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Jerusalem

Pope Francis on Sunday called for end to violence in Jerusalem, inviting parties to seek solutions in order to respect the multicultural identity of the Holy City.
"Violence breeds violence, stop clashes," he told pilgrims who gathered Saint Peter Square in Rome.
I am following with particular concern the events in Jerusalem. I pray that it may be a place of encounter and not of violent clashes, a place of prayer and peace. Violence begets only violence. Enough of these clashes.— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) May 9, 2021
"I am following with particular concern the events in Jerusalem," he later tweeted on his English account. "I pray that it may be a place of encounter and not of violent clashes, a place of prayer and peace."Violence begets only violence," he concluded. "Enough of these clashes."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr. One week prior, the Pope had expressed his condolences for those who were affected by the Mount Meron tragedy in which 45 people were killed in a crowd crush on Lag Ba'omer.