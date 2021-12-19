Possible attempted stabbing in Jerusalem, police investigate - report

A possible stabbing attack took place in Jerusalem Sunday when a man attempted to stab two Israelis, ynet reported.

No attacker has been caught at this time, but law enforcement personnel have been called to the area and are searching for the suspect, according to ynet.

Earlier in December, a 14-year-old Palestinian girl stabbed an Israeli mother in the That attack followed a 23-year-old Palestinian stabbing a haredi man outside Damascus Gate before he was The incident follows other high-profile stabbing attacks by Palestinians against Israelis in Jerusalem.Earlier in December, a 14-year-old Palestinian girl stabbed an Israeli mother in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem.That attack followed a 23-year-old Palestinian stabbing a haredi man outside Damascus Gate before he was shot and killed by Border Police officers.

This is a developing story.