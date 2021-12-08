The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
One in serious condition after Sheikh Jarrah stabbing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 07:48

Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2021 07:50
A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing at the entrance to Sheikh Jarrah Wednesday morning, Israeli authorities reported.
Police are searching for the suspect who fled the scene.
The woman was treated and taken to Hadassah-University Medical Center.
Bill to ease way for debt limit increase headed to US House passage
By REUTERS
12/08/2021 04:52 AM
US Senate confirms Biden's border chief amid record migrant arrests
By REUTERS
12/08/2021 01:35 AM
Bolsonaro dismisses vaccination requirement for entry into Brazil
By REUTERS
12/08/2021 12:15 AM
White House opposes Senate resolution prohibiting Saudi missile sale
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:32 PM
UK PM Johnson agreed with Biden, European leaders need for Russia dialog
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:20 PM
Australia won't send officials to Beijing Olympics
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:13 PM
US consulting with Germany over response if Russia invades Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 10:49 PM
Saudi-led coalition says projectile fell near public road in Jazan
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 10:07 PM
13 Iranian entities targeted by new US sanctions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 09:21 PM
Sirens sound at US consulate, flights diverted from Erbil - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 08:37 PM
Sirens to be tested in Harish on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 08:08 PM
Arrest extended of IDF officer suspected of spying on female soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 07:42 PM
Amazon services hit by outages worldwide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 07:30 PM
Kidnapped brother of Hezbollah MP released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 07:19 PM
1 killed, 2 injured after bus hits pedestrians in Jaffa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 05:52 PM
