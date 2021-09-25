The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
President Herzog congratulates new CERN Council president

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 21:59
President Isaac Herzog congratulated Israeli physicist Prof. Eliezer Rabinovici for his election as the new president of CERN Council, a Geneva, Switzerland-based organization that operates the largest particle accelerator in the world.
"This is an incredible personal achievement for you, a breakthrough for Israeli science, and a great honor for the State of Israel. Chag sameach!" Herzog said.
Saudi coalition destroys Houthi ballistic rocket - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2021 09:23 PM
43-year-old woman shot dead in Negev
Sukkah collapses in Jerusalem's Mea She’arim neighborhood
One dead, multiple injured in car accident on Route 596
Woman injured after light pole falls on her
PM Bennett to meet with Abraham Accord country officials in NY - report
Thousands to protest the Tans-Israel Pipeline's oil deal
Suicide car bomb in Somali capital kills at least 7
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2021 12:12 PM
12-year-old dies of burns from Petah Tikva fire
Shooting in Beersheba shop kills 1, leaves 2 injured
El Salvador to give third COVID vaccine following Israeli success
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2021 07:58 AM
Shooting in southern Tel Aviv leaves man moderately injured, 3 arrested
New Texas law restricts abortion-inducing medications
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2021 03:21 AM
Britain's Prince Andrew accepts US service of sexual assault lawsuit
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 10:23 PM
US condemns Taliban's reported plan to reinstate executions, amputations
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 09:51 PM
