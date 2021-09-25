President Herzog congratulates new CERN Council president

President Isaac Herzog congratulated Israeli physicist Prof. Eliezer Rabinovici for his election as the new president of CERN Council, a Geneva, Switzerland-based organization that operates the largest particle accelerator in the world.
"This is an incredible personal achievement for you, a breakthrough for Israeli science, and a great honor for the State of Israel. Chag sameach!" Herzog said.
I just called Prof. Eliezer Rabinovici, a leading physicist from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to congratulate him on being elected president of CERN, the biggest particle accelerator in the world, based in Geneva, Switzerland.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) September 25, 2021