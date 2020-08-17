The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
President Rivlin invites UAE crown prince to Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 17, 2020 14:03
President Reuven Rivlin extended an official invitation to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed to Jerusalem in a letter sent on Monday.
"I am full of hope that the agreement being drawn up between our countries will help build and strengthen the trust between us and the nations of the region," Rivlin wrote. "Trust will promote understanding between all of us, will march our region forward and will bring economic welfare and provide prosperity and stability to residents of the Middle East."
Vietnam reports 14 more COVID-19 infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 02:41 PM
Thermometer in Death Valley shows highest temperature in over 100 years
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 02:13 PM
Fires reported in Mishmar HaNegev, Kissufim in southern Israel
Two US helicopters attack Syrian army checkpoint in northeast Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 12:54 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,044 new cases, death toll rises to 690
Egyptian envoy arrives in Gaza in attempt to avert escalation with Israel
Blast hits Turkish-Russian joint patrol in Syria's Idlib - RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 12:16 PM
Belarus leader says there will be no new election 'until you kill me'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 12:15 PM
Hong Kong records 44 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 11:46 AM
Philippines records 3,314 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 11:44 AM
Indonesia reports 1,821 new coronavirus cases, 57 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 11:43 AM
Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 11:37 AM
El Al chief resigns due to 'medical reasons' - report
Lebanon needs two-week lockdown after COVID-19 spike
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 09:15 AM
India's coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2020 07:05 AM
