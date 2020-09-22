The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
President Rivlin requests government freeze his salary

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 16:59
Following the government's decision on Monday, to freeze the salary raise for MKs and to deduct 10% from their current pay, President Reuven Rivlin requested that the decision apply to him as well.
The official request was made by the Director-General of Rivlin's residence in a letter sent on Tuesday to Finance Minister Israel Katz (Likud) and to the Cabinet Secretary Tzahi Braverman (Likud).
"On behalf of the President of the State of Israel, I request that you extend the arrangement in the memorandum of law relating to the aforementioned government decision, and apply the freeze in raise and the reduction to the salary of the President of the State," the letter read.
