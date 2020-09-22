President Rivlin requests government freeze his salary

Following the government's decision on Monday, to freeze the salary raise for MKs and to deduct 10% from their current pay, President Reuven Rivlin requested that the decision apply to him as well.

The official request was made by the Director-General of Rivlin's residence in a letter sent on Tuesday to Finance Minister Israel Katz (Likud) and to the Cabinet Secretary Tzahi Braverman (Likud)."On behalf of the President of the State of Israel, I request that you extend the arrangement in the memorandum of law relating to the aforementioned government decision, and apply the freeze in raise and the reduction to the salary of the President of the State," the letter read.