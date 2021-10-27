Prime Minister Bennett meets with mother of slain border policeman

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Wednesday with the mother of the late Border Police officer Barel Hadaria Shmueli , who was killed by a Palestinian gunman during the Gaza border riots in August.

Bennett expressed his deep condolences and stated that "we will work to commemorate Barel's memory."

Barel's mother, Nitza Hadaria Shmueli , said that: "The prime minister received us very warmly, cried with us, understood our immense pain and the hole that has opened up in our hearts ever since Barel has not been with us."

The Prime Minister and the family discussed ways to commemorate Barel and his values, loyalty to the State of Israel, unity and contribution to the state.

After Shmueli's death, his parents were outraged at the commanders' conduct in the incident.

When Bennett called the soldier's parents, he had reportedly mistakenly referred to Barel by his father's name when giving his condolences. Barel's mother also said she tore the consolation letter that Bennett sent her.

Prime Minister Bennett meets with mother of killed border policeman. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Barel died succumbing to his wounds nine days after he was shot. He was a native of Beer Ya’akov in central Israel.

The gunman who mortally wounded Shmueli has yet to be identified.

Michael Starr and Tal Spungin contributed to this report.