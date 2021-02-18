Prisoner swap talks with Syria, mediated by Russia, coming to close

According to the agreement being negotiated, Syria would free an Israeli teenage girl from the haredi town of Modi’in Illit. The Syrian state news agency said on Wednesday that she crossed the border “by mistake” and was immediately arrested.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is “in the midst of a sensitive negotiation, working to save lives.”

“I am using my ties with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to solve the problem,” he added, in an interview with Army Radio.

Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and hostage negotiation coordinator Yaron Bloom flew to Moscow on Wednesday to continue talks

Israel plans to release from prison two residents of Golan Heights towns in which many residents are loyal to Syria. The Syrian statement referred to Nihal al-Maqt of Majdal Shams and Diyab Kahmuz of Ghajar as Syrian nationals being held in Israeli prison.

