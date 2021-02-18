The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Prisoner swap talks with Syria, mediated by Russia, coming to close

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 15:53
View of Mount Hermon covered with snow as it seen from the northern Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, January 20, 2021. (photo credit: MAOR KINSBURSKY/FLASH90)
View of Mount Hermon covered with snow as it seen from the northern Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, January 20, 2021.
(photo credit: MAOR KINSBURSKY/FLASH90)
A prisoner swap to secure the release of a young Israeli woman being held in Syria is close to being finalized, according to media reports on Thursday. Russia has been mediating the prisoner exchange. 
The expected swap was the focus of the secret cabinet meeting on Tuesday ahead of which ministers were warned to keep secret and the detail of which were censored by the IDF. 
According to the agreement being negotiated, Syria would free an Israeli teenage girl from the haredi town of Modi’in Illit. The Syrian state news agency said on Wednesday that she crossed the border “by mistake” and was immediately arrested.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is “in the midst of a sensitive negotiation, working to save lives.”
“I am using my ties with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to solve the problem,” he added, in an interview with Army Radio.
Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and hostage negotiation coordinator Yaron Bloom flew to Moscow on Wednesday to continue talks.
Israel plans to release from prison two residents of Golan Heights towns in which many residents are loyal to Syria. The Syrian statement referred to Nihal al-Maqt of Majdal Shams and Diyab Kahmuz of Ghajar as Syrian nationals being held in Israeli prison.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu IDF
